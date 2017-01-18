版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 1月 18日

BRIEF-Charter prices $1 billion senior unsecured notes

Jan 17 Charter Communications Inc

* Charter prices $1.0 billion senior unsecured notes

* Charter Communications Inc -Have priced $1.0 billion in amount of senior unsecured notes due 2027 ,notes will bear interest at a rate of 5.125 percent per annum

* Notes will be issued at a price of 100 percent of aggregate principal amount of $1 billion Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
