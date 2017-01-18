版本:
2017年 1月 18日

BRIEF-Terex Corp announces pricing of senior notes offering

Jan 17 Terex Corp

* Terex Corporation announces pricing of senior notes offering

* Says $600 million principal amount of senior notes due 2025 priced at 5.625 percent at par in a private offering

* Pricing represents an increase of $50 million from transaction size announced earlier on January 17, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
