BRIEF-Colonial Coal International announces non-brokered private placement

Jan 17 Colonial Coal International Corp

* Colonial Coal International Corp. announces non-brokered private placement

* Colonial Coal International- Announced non-brokered private placement of up to 50 million units of corporation at subscription price of $0.15 per unit Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
