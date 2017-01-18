版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 1月 18日 星期三 14:37 BJT

BRIEF-TomTom acquires autonomous driving start-up

Jan 18 TomTom NV :

* TomTom acquires Autonomos, a Berlin-based autonomous driving start-up Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom:)
