BRIEF-Momentive acquires Sea Lion NXT* Silane manufacturing facility

Jan 18 Momentive Performance Materials Inc

* Momentive acquires Sea Lion NXT* Silane manufacturing facility Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
