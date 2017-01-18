版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 1月 18日 星期三 18:42 BJT

BRIEF-Kingtone Wirelessinfo Solution Holding sees fy 2017 revenue $5.0 million to $8.0 million

Jan 18 Kingtone Wirelessinfo Solution Holding Ltd

* Kingtone Wirelessinfo Solution Holding Ltd reports fiscal year 2016 financial results; provides fiscal year 2017 revenue and net income guidance

* Sees fy 2017 revenue $5.0 million to $8.0 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐