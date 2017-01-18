版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 1月 18日 星期三 19:09 BJT

BRIEF-Jaguar exceeds 2016 gold production guidance company positioned for growth and higher production in 2017

Jan 18 Jaguar Mining Inc

* Jaguar exceeds 2016 gold production guidance company positioned for growth and higher production in 2017

* Qtrly consolidated gold production of 25,335 ounces, up 9%

* Jaguar Mining Inc says in 2017 targeting production between 100,000 - 110,000 ounces of gold Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐