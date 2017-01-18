版本:
BRIEF-Roxgold's Yaramoko gold mine passes lenders' completion test and amends credit facility

Jan 18 Roxgold Inc

* Roxgold's Yaramoko gold mine passes lenders' completion test and amends credit facility

* Roxgold Inc says initial facility of US$75 million has been amended to a US$60 million credit facility

* Roxgold Inc says made an early repayment of US$15 million under its US$75 million credit facility Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
