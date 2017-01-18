BRIEF-Para signs letter of intent to acquire 80% of Nicaraguan milling operation

BRIEF-Macro Enterprises reports Q1 loss per share c$0.08
* Q1 revenue c$12.7 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Jan 18 Para Resources Inc
* Para signs letter of intent to acquire 80% of Nicaraguan milling operation
* Para Resources Inc says has entered into a non-binding letter of intent to acquire an 80% interest in Nicaragua Milling Company Ltd
* Deal shall consist of 40 million common shares in capital of para at a deemed price of C$0.20 per share
* Para Resources says consideration payable to vendors for NML shares to consist of 40 million common shares in capital of co at deemed price of C$0.20per share
* Deal shall also consist of 4 million share purchase warrants of Para
* Para Resources Inc says each warrant will be exercisable to acquire one common share of Para at a price of C$0.30 for three years from date of issue
* Para Resources says following transaction, and subject to TSXV approval, Sergio Rios, one of the owners of NML, will be appointed a director of Para Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Q1 revenue c$12.7 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* 58.com reports first quarter 2017 unaudited financial results
May 25 Gold held steady on Thursday to keep most of its gains from the previous session, with the dollar slipping after minutes of the U.S. Federal Reserve's last policy meeting dampened hopes for an aggressive string of interest rate hikes. FUNDAMENTALS * Spot gold was down 0.1 percent at $1,256.61 per ounce by 0053 GMT. It rose about 0.6 percent on Wednesday. * U.S. gold futures were up 0.3 percent at $1,256.8 an ounce. * Fed policymakers ag