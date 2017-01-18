版本:
2017年 1月 18日 星期三

BRIEF-Supervalu names Anne Dament as its senior vice president of retail, merchandising and marketing

Jan 18 Supervalu Inc

* Supervalu names Anne Dament as its senior vice president of retail, merchandising and marketing

* Supervalu inc says Anne Dament most recently served as senior vice president of merchandising for Target Corp Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
