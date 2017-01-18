版本:
BRIEF-Cable ONE to acquire NewWave Communications

Jan 18 Cable One Inc

* Cable ONE to acquire NewWave Communications

* Cable ONE Inc says deal for $735 million in cash.

* Cable ONE Inc says transaction is expected to be financed with $650 million of senior secured loans and cash on hand

* Cable ONE Inc says estimated annual cost synergies of $24 million and tax benefit value of approximately $152 million from deal Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
