BRIEF-Cable ONE to acquire NewWave Communications

BRIEF-Macro Enterprises reports Q1 loss per share c$0.08
* Q1 revenue c$12.7 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Jan 18 Cable One Inc
* Cable ONE to acquire NewWave Communications
* Cable ONE Inc says deal for $735 million in cash.
* Cable ONE Inc says transaction is expected to be financed with $650 million of senior secured loans and cash on hand
* Cable ONE Inc says estimated annual cost synergies of $24 million and tax benefit value of approximately $152 million from deal Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Q1 revenue c$12.7 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* 58.com reports first quarter 2017 unaudited financial results
May 25 Gold held steady on Thursday to keep most of its gains from the previous session, with the dollar slipping after minutes of the U.S. Federal Reserve's last policy meeting dampened hopes for an aggressive string of interest rate hikes. FUNDAMENTALS * Spot gold was down 0.1 percent at $1,256.61 per ounce by 0053 GMT. It rose about 0.6 percent on Wednesday. * U.S. gold futures were up 0.3 percent at $1,256.8 an ounce. * Fed policymakers ag