BRIEF-U.S. Bancorp reports fourth quarter and full year 2016 earnings

BRIEF-Macro Enterprises reports Q1 loss per share c$0.08
* Q1 revenue c$12.7 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Jan 18 U.S. Bancorp :
* U.S. Bancorp reports fourth quarter and full year 2016 earnings
* Q4 earnings per share $0.82
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.81 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* U.S. Bancorp - net interest income on a taxable-equivalent basis in q4 of 2016 was $3,004 million, an increase of $133 million (4.6 percent) over Q4 of 2015
* U.S. Bancorp- qtrly return on average common equity 13.1 percent versus 13.7 percent last year
* U.S. Bancorp- provision for credit losses for Q4 of 2016 was $342 million, which was $17 million higher than prior quarter and $37 million higher than Q4 of 2015
* U.S. Bancorp- total net charge-offs in Q4 of 2016 were $322 million, compared with $315 million in Q3 of 2016, and $305 million in Q4 of 2015
* U.S. Bancorp - estimated common equity Tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets ratio using Basel III fully implemented standardized approach was 9.1 percent at Dec 31 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Q1 revenue c$12.7 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* 58.com reports first quarter 2017 unaudited financial results
May 25 Gold held steady on Thursday to keep most of its gains from the previous session, with the dollar slipping after minutes of the U.S. Federal Reserve's last policy meeting dampened hopes for an aggressive string of interest rate hikes. FUNDAMENTALS * Spot gold was down 0.1 percent at $1,256.61 per ounce by 0053 GMT. It rose about 0.6 percent on Wednesday. * U.S. gold futures were up 0.3 percent at $1,256.8 an ounce. * Fed policymakers ag