BRIEF-Fastenal Co Qtrly earnings per share $0.40

Jan 18 Fastenal Co :

* Fastenal Company reports 2016 annual and fourth quarter earnings

* Qtrly earnings per share $0.40

* Fastenal Co says expect net capital expenditures to be approximately $119 million in 2017

* Qtrly net sales $947.9 million versus $922.8 million

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.38, revenue view $951.7 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
