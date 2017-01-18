版本:
2017年 1月 18日

BRIEF-Command Center reports Q4 revenue of about $25.9 mln

Jan 18 Command Center Inc

* Command Center reports strong preliminary fourth quarter and full year 2016 revenue

* Sees Q4 2016 revenue about $25.9 million

* Sees FY 2016 revenue about $93.1 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
