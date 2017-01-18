版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 1月 18日 星期三 20:38 BJT

BRIEF-Goldmoney says appoints Josh Crumb CFO

Jan 18 Goldmoney Inc

* Goldmoney Inc - announces management change

* Goldmoney Inc - appointed Josh Crumb as company's chief financial officer, replacing Katie Sokalsky Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
