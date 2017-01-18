BRIEF-Primoris services says unit Rockford Corp awarded $680 mln pipeline construction award

BRIEF-Macro Enterprises reports Q1 loss per share c$0.08
* Q1 revenue c$12.7 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Jan 18 Primoris Services Corp
* Primoris services corporation provides update on $680 million pipeline construction award
* Says its unit rockford corp awarded $680 million pipeline construction award
* The contract is for a pipeline to bring natural gas to virginia and north carolina
* Primoris says estimated rockford's portion of this project to be about $625 million and included that amount in backlog during q3 2016
* Primoris says the additional $55 million will be included in q4 2016 backlog to bring total project award value to $680 million. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Q1 revenue c$12.7 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* 58.com reports first quarter 2017 unaudited financial results
May 25 Gold held steady on Thursday to keep most of its gains from the previous session, with the dollar slipping after minutes of the U.S. Federal Reserve's last policy meeting dampened hopes for an aggressive string of interest rate hikes. FUNDAMENTALS * Spot gold was down 0.1 percent at $1,256.61 per ounce by 0053 GMT. It rose about 0.6 percent on Wednesday. * U.S. gold futures were up 0.3 percent at $1,256.8 an ounce. * Fed policymakers ag