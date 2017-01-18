BRIEF-New York Mortgage Trust announces upsizing and pricing of public offering

BRIEF-Macro Enterprises reports Q1 loss per share c$0.08
* Q1 revenue c$12.7 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Jan 18 New York Mortgage Trust Inc
* New York Mortgage Trust Inc says pricing of $120.0 million aggregate principal amount of 6.25 pct senior convertible notes due 2022
* New York Mortgage Trust announces upsizing and pricing of public offering of 6.25 pct senior convertible notes due 2022
* New York Mortgage Trust Inc says was increased from previously announced offering of $100.0 million aggregate principal amount of notes
* New York Mortgage Trust Inc says notes will bear interest at a rate equal to 6.25 pct per year
* New York Mortgage Trust Inc says notes commencing on July 15, 2017 and are expected to mature on January 15, 2022 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Q1 revenue c$12.7 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* 58.com reports first quarter 2017 unaudited financial results
May 25 Gold held steady on Thursday to keep most of its gains from the previous session, with the dollar slipping after minutes of the U.S. Federal Reserve's last policy meeting dampened hopes for an aggressive string of interest rate hikes. FUNDAMENTALS * Spot gold was down 0.1 percent at $1,256.61 per ounce by 0053 GMT. It rose about 0.6 percent on Wednesday. * U.S. gold futures were up 0.3 percent at $1,256.8 an ounce. * Fed policymakers ag