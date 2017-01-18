版本:
BRIEF-Merrimack names Richard Peters as president and CEO

Jan 18 Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc

* Merrimack names Richard Peters as president and CEO

* Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc - Peters replaces Gary Crocker, chairman and interim president and CEO

* Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc - Gary Crocker will remain chairman of board Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
