BRIEF-Privatebancorp posts Q4 earnings per share $0.73

BRIEF-Macro Enterprises reports Q1 loss per share c$0.08
* Q1 revenue c$12.7 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Jan 18 PrivateBancorp Inc
* PrivateBancorp reports fourth quarter and full year 2016 earnings
* Q4 earnings per share $0.73
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.66 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* PrivateBancorp Inc - net interest income grew to $155.4 million in Q4 2016, increasing 14 percent from q4 2015
* PrivateBancorp - net interest margin 3.23 percent in q4 2016, declining two basis points from a year ago and increasing five basis points from q3 2016
* PrivateBancorp Inc - allowance for loan losses was $185.8 million at December 31, 2016, versus $180.3 million at September 30, 2016
* PrivateBancorp inc - "PrivateBancorp does not intend to conduct an earnings conference call to discuss this quarterly earnings report" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Q1 revenue c$12.7 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* 58.com reports first quarter 2017 unaudited financial results
May 25 Gold held steady on Thursday to keep most of its gains from the previous session, with the dollar slipping after minutes of the U.S. Federal Reserve's last policy meeting dampened hopes for an aggressive string of interest rate hikes. FUNDAMENTALS * Spot gold was down 0.1 percent at $1,256.61 per ounce by 0053 GMT. It rose about 0.6 percent on Wednesday. * U.S. gold futures were up 0.3 percent at $1,256.8 an ounce. * Fed policymakers ag