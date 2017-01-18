版本:
BRIEF-Peoples Bancorp announces departure of Thomas Wolf from board

Jan 18 Peoples Bancorp Inc

* Peoples Bancorp Inc announces departure of Thomas Wolf from board of directors Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
