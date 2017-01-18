版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 1月 18日 星期三 20:53 BJT

BRIEF-Columbus Gold announces $5 mln bought deal short-form prospectus offering

Jan 18 Columbus Gold Corp :

* Columbus Gold announces $5 million bought deal short-form prospectus offering

* Columbus Gold - entered agreement with beacon securities limited to buy, on "bought deal" basis, 8 million shares in capital of columbus at $0.63/offered share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
