2017年 1月 18日

BRIEF-Gold Resource Corp acquires East Camp Douglas Gold Property

Jan 18 Gold Resource Corp :

* Gold Resource Corporation acquires East Camp Douglas Gold Property in Mineral County, Nevada

* Gold Resource Corp - acquired 100pct of East Camp Douglas Property from Diversified Inholdings, LLC for US$2 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
