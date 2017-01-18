版本:
BRIEF-Smart Financial launches public offering of 1.8 mln shares of its common stock

Jan 18 Smartfinancial Inc

* Smartfinancial, inc. Announces launch of public offering of common stock

* Smartfinancial inc says public offering of 1.8 million shares of its common stock

* Smartfinancial -intends to use approximately $12.1 million of net proceeds of offering to redeem its outstanding preferred stock issued to us treasury Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
