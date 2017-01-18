版本:
2017年 1月 18日

BRIEF-Smartfinancial Q4 EPS $0.22

Jan 18 Smartfinancial Inc

* Smartfinancial reports fourth quarter results

* Q4 earnings per share $0.22

* Net interest income totaled $9.9 million in q4 of 2016 compared to $9.7 million in q3 of 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
