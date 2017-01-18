版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 1月 18日 星期三 21:20 BJT

BRIEF-Servicenow acquires DxContinuum

Jan 18 Servicenow Inc :

* Servicenow acquires DxContinuum

* Servicenow acquires DxContinuum

* Servicenow Inc - announced it has agreed to acquire DxContinuum in an all-cash transaction expected to close this month Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐