BRIEF-FDA grants fast track designation for aTyr's Resolaris

Jan 18 Atyr Pharma Inc :

* Fda grants fast track designation for aTyr's Resolaris to treat limb girdle muscular dystrophy 2b and removes partial clinical hold for Resolaris

* Atyr Pharma Inc says in addition, FDA removed its partial clinical hold on a dosing ceiling for resolaris in clinical trials Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
