版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 1月 18日 星期三 21:23 BJT

BRIEF-Biomerica Q2 loss per share $0.02

Jan 18 Biomerica Inc :

* Biomerica announces second quarter financial results; sales up over 22% for the quarter

* Q2 loss per share $0.02

* Q2 sales rose 22.9 percent to $1.432 million

* "Our Asia sales continued to increase in Q2 while sales in Europe were relatively flat" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐