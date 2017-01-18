版本:
BRIEF-Zonte Metals announces non-brokered private placement

Jan 18 Zonte Metals Inc :

* Zonte Metals announces non-brokered private placement

* Zonte Metals - to raise up to $1.1 million through non-brokered private placement that will include issue of up to 11 million units at price of $0.10 per unit Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
