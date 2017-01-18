BRIEF-First Community Corp reports Q4 earnings per share $0.26

BRIEF-Macro Enterprises reports Q1 loss per share c$0.08
* Q1 revenue c$12.7 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Jan 18 First Community Corp
* First Community Corporation announces record earnings and increased cash dividend
* Q4 earnings per share $0.26
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.25 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* First Community Corp - net interest income increased on a linked quarter basis to $6.8 million for q4 up from $6.7 million in q3 of 2016
* First Community Corp - net interest margin, on a taxable equivalent basis, increased to 3.35% for q4 of 2016 from 3.29% in q3 of year
* First Community Corp - in quarter, increase in cash dividend to $0.09 per common share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Q1 revenue c$12.7 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* 58.com reports first quarter 2017 unaudited financial results
May 25 Gold held steady on Thursday to keep most of its gains from the previous session, with the dollar slipping after minutes of the U.S. Federal Reserve's last policy meeting dampened hopes for an aggressive string of interest rate hikes. FUNDAMENTALS * Spot gold was down 0.1 percent at $1,256.61 per ounce by 0053 GMT. It rose about 0.6 percent on Wednesday. * U.S. gold futures were up 0.3 percent at $1,256.8 an ounce. * Fed policymakers ag