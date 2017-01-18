版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 1月 18日 星期三 22:44 BJT

BRIEF-Enteromedics announces pricing of $16.5 million underwritten public offering

Jan 18 Enteromedics Inc :

* Enteromedics announces pricing of $16.5 million underwritten public offering

* Enteromedics Inc says offering is comprised of class A units, priced at a public offering price of $5.31 per unit

* Enteromedics Inc says offering is comprised of class B units, priced at a public offering price of $1,000 per unit Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
