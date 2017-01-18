版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 1月 18日 星期三 22:40 BJT

BRIEF-Uni-Pixel announces preferred equity financing for $3 mln

Jan 18 Uni-Pixel Inc :

* Uni-Pixel announces preferred equity financing for $3 million

* Uni-Pixel Inc - financing agreement also includes 2.5 million warrants priced at $1.50 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
