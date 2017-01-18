版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 1月 18日 星期三

BRIEF-Evans Bancorp announces pricing of public offering of 400,000 shares of common stock

Jan 18 Evans Bancorp Inc :

* Evans Bancorp, Inc announces pricing of public offering of 400,000 shares of common stock

* Says public offering of 400,000 common shares priced at $35.00per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
