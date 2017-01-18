BRIEF-Diana Shipping announces Time Charter contracts for m/v Santa Barbara with Cargill, m/v Salt Lake City with Uniper

Jan 18 Diana Shipping Inc :

* Diana Shipping Inc announces Time Charter contracts for m/v Santa Barbara with Cargill and m/v Salt Lake City with Uniper

* Diana Shipping Inc - charter is expected to commence on January 24, 2017.

* Diana Shipping - gross charter rate is us$12,000 per day, minus a 4.75% commission paid to third parties, for 12 months to maximum fifteen (15) months

* Diana shipping inc says through separate unit entered into time charter contract with Uniper Global Commodities SE for one capesize dry bulk vessels

* Diana shipping -gross charter rate for Uniper Global commodities is $9,000/day, minus 5% commission paid to third parties Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: