版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 1月 18日 星期三 23:15 BJT

BRIEF-STELLAR AFRICAGOLD ANNOUNCES BOARD AND MANAGEMENT REORGANIZATION

Jan 18 Stellar Africagold Inc

* STELLAR AFRICAGOLD ANNOUNCES BOARD AND MANAGEMENT REORGANIZATION AND STOCK OPTION GRANT

* STELLAR AFRICAGOLD INC SAYS JOHN CUMMING WILL ASSUME OFFICE OF PRESIDENT AND CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER OF COMPANY Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐