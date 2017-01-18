版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 1月 18日 星期三

BRIEF-GALANTAS ANNOUNCES PROPOSED PRIVATE PLACEMENT

Jan 18 Galantas Gold Corp

* GALANTAS ANNOUNCES PROPOSED PRIVATE PLACEMENT

* 35 MILLION SHARES ARE PROPOSED TO BE ISSUED IN PRIVATE PLACEMENT, AT A PRICE OF CDN$0.0725 PER SHARE Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
