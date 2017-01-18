版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 1月 19日 星期四 00:27 BJT

BRIEF-THE NEW YORK TIMES CO NAMES DAVID PERPICH PRESIDENT AND GENERAL MANAGER OF THE WIRECUTTER

Jan 18 New York Times Co

* NEW YORK TIMES - PERPICH TO ASSUME LEADERSHIP OF ALL ASPECTS OF BUSINESS AND EDITORIAL OPERATIONS OF PRODUCT-RECOMMENDATION SITE ACQUIRED IN OCT 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
