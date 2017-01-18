版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 1月 19日 星期四 01:07 BJT

BRIEF-HYATT HOTELS SAYS ACQUIRED MIRAVAL GROUP FROM AN AFFILIATE OF KSL CAPITAL PARTNERS

Jan 18 Hyatt Hotels Corp

* HYATT ACCELERATES GROWTH STRATEGY INTO ADJACENT SPACES WITH ACQUISITION OF WELLNESS LEADER MIRAVAL GROUP

* HAS ACQUIRED MIRAVAL GROUP FROM AN AFFILIATE OF KSL CAPITAL PARTNERS, LLC

* EXPECTS TO INVEST AN ADDITIONAL $160 MILLION OVER NEXT TWO TO THREE YEARS TO FUND EXPANSION OF TUCSON RESORT AMONG OTHERS

* TRANSACTION ALSO INCLUDES ACQUISITION OF MIRAVAL LIFE IN BALANCE SPA BRAND

* COMPANY EXPECTS THE INVESTMENTS TO BE MARGINALLY ACCRETIVE TO ADJUSTED EBITDA IN 2017 AND 2018

* ACQUISITION INCLUDES AN INITIAL INVESTMENT OF $215 MILLION FOR MIRAVAL BRAND AND RESORTS IN TUCSON AND AUSTIN

* SAYS WILL FUND DEAL WITH CURRENT OPERATING CASH FLOWS, PROCEEDS FROM SALE OF EXISTING ASSETS, CONSISTENT WITH CO'S ASSET RECYCLING PROGRAM Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐