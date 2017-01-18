BRIEF-Riverview Financial says $17 million private placement of common stock, preferred stock

Jan 18 Riverview Financial Corp

* Riverview Financial Corporation announces $17.0 million private placement of common stock and preferred stock

* Riverview Financial Corp says private placement of 269,885 shares of its no par value common stock at a price of $10.50 per share

* Riverview Financial says placement includes 1.3 million shares of newly created series of convertible, perpetual preferred stock at price of $10.50 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: