版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 1月 19日 星期四 02:42 BJT

BRIEF-LIBERTY MEDIA RECEIVES FIA APPROVAL FOR PENDING ACQUISITION OF FORMULA 1

Jan 18 Liberty Media Corp

* LIBERTY MEDIA CORPORATION ANNOUNCES RECEIPT OF REQUIRED FIA APPROVAL IN CONNECTION WITH PENDING ACQUISITION OF FORMULA 1

* LIBERTY MEDIA CORPORATION ANNOUNCES RECEIPT OF REQUIRED FIA APPROVAL IN CONNECTION WITH PENDING ACQUISITION OF FORMULA 1

* ACQUISITION IS EXPECTED TO CLOSE THIS MONTH Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐