BRIEF-LiCo Energy signs agreement to buy lithium exploitation concession in Chile

Jan 18 LiCo Energy Metals Inc :

* LiCo Energy Metals signs a definitive option agreement to acquire lithium exploitation concession in Salar de Atacama, Chile

* Definitive option agreement will require LiCo to make certain cash payments totaling $ 8.4 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)
