BRIEF-Rent-A-Center Inc sees core U.S. Same store sales for three months ended Dec. 31, 2016 to be down about 14%

Jan 18 Rent-a-center Inc

* Rent-A-Center, inc. Announces selected preliminary fourth quarter 2016 financial information

* Rent-A-Center inc - estimates core u.s. Same store sales for three months ended december 31, 2016 to be down approximately 14%

* Rent-A-Center inc - estimates q4 2016 diluted losses per share on both a gaap basis and excluding special items are expected to be between $0.20 and $0.30

* Rent-A-Center inc - sees acceptance now same store sales to be up 1-2% for three months ended december 31, 2016

* Rent-A-Center inc - "company was heavily promotional which also impacted quarter" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
