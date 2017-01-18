版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 1月 19日 星期四 05:31 BJT

BRIEF-Amedica announces proposed public offering of common stock and warrants

Jan 18 Amedica Corp -

* Amedica announces proposed public offering of common stock and warrants

* Net proceeds from offering will be used by amedica to remain in compliance with financial covenants in outstanding loan, security agreement Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
