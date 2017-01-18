版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 1月 19日 星期四

BRIEF-Hercules Capital announces offering of $150 mln convertible senior notes

Jan 18 Hercules Capital Inc -

* Hercules Capital announces offering of $150.0 million convertible senior notes

* Hercules Capital Inc says plans to make an offering of $150.0 million aggregate principal amount of its convertible senior notes due 2022

* Intends to use net proceeds from offering to repurchase or otherwise redeem all of its 7.00% notes due 2019 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
