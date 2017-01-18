版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 1月 19日 星期四 05:34 BJT

BRIEF-Amcon Distributing quarterly earnings per share $1.52

Jan 18 Amcon Distributing Co -

* Amcon Distributing Company reports fully diluted earnings per share of $1.52 for the quarter ended December 31, 2016

* Quarterly sales $310.1 million versus $322.01 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
