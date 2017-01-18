版本:
BRIEF-Plexus reports Q1 earnings per share $0.82

Jan 18 Plexus Corp -

* Plexus announces fiscal first quarter 2017 financial results

* Q1 gaap earnings per share $0.82

* Q1 revenue $635 million versus I/B/E/S view $634.4 million

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.77 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees Q2 2017 gaap earnings per share $0.71 to $0.79

* Sees Q2 2017 revenue $620 million to $650 million

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.75, revenue view $658.5 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* In Q2, underlying revenue growth is expected to be offset by end-market weakness within communications market among other things Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
