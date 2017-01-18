版本:
2017年 1月 19日

BRIEF-Egalet closes second tranche of $80 million secured debt financing

Jan 18 Egalet Corp -

* Egalet closes second tranche of $80 million secured debt financing

* Plans to use net proceeds from transaction to support commercialization of arymo er

* Second tranche was triggered by approval from U.S. Food and drug administration of Arymo Er Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
