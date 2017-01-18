版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 1月 19日 星期四 05:38 BJT

BRIEF-Zynerba Pharmaceuticals announces proposed public offering of common stock

Jan 18 Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc -

* Zynerba Pharmaceuticals announces proposed public offering of common stock

* Intends to use net proceeds of proposed offering to continue to fund clinical development of zyn002 and zyn001 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
