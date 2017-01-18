版本:
2017年 1月 19日 星期四 06:54 BJT

BRIEF-Pershing Square NAV per share USD $18.25 as of 17 Jan

Jan 18 Pershing Square Holdings Ltd :

* Pershing Square Holdings Ltd releases regular weekly net asset value as of 17 January 2017

* Pershing Square Holdings Ltd - PSH NAV per share as of close of business on 17 January 2017 was USD 18.25 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
