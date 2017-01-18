版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 1月 19日 星期四

BRIEF-HC2 Portfolio Company Global Marine awarded contract extension for Atlantic Cable agreement

Jan 18 HC2 Holdings Inc

* HC2 Portfolio Company Global Marine awarded five-year contract extension for the Atlantic Cable maintenance agreement

* HC2 Holdings Inc - new contract began January 1, 2017, and runs for five years, through to December 2021 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
