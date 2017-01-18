BRIEF-Viper Energy Partners says commenced public offering of 7 mln units

Jan 18 Viper Energy Partners LP

* Viper Energy Partners LP, a subsidiary of Diamondback Energy Inc, announces public offering of common units

* Viper Energy Partners LP - intends to use net proceeds from offering to repay outstanding borrowings under its revolving credit facility

* Says intends to use net proceeds from offering to repay outstanding borrowings under its revolving credit facility

* Viper Energy Partners LP says has commenced an underwritten public offering of 7 million common units Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: